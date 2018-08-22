Win money at the Tennessee River Litter Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Keep the Shoals Beautiful, in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority, is challenging Shoals residents to fish for litter to win $500 in cash at its Tennessee River Litter Tournament scheduled for Saturday, September 15, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Collection sites include McFarland Park in Florence and Riverfront Park in Sheffield. Litter grabbers, gloves and trash bags will be onsite for each participant. Each 13-gallon trash bag brought in from the shoreline or Tennessee River waterways qualifies participants to one entry in the drawing for $500 in cash. There will also be two $250 cash prizes for the participant that brings in the most trash from each location, as well as several door prizes from local businesses. Participants must be present to win.
Participants are encouraged to BYOB – bring your own boat (or kayak). Pre-register by emailing KTSB@keeptheshoalsbeautiful.com, calling 256-764-4661 or messaging Keep the Shoals Beautiful on Facebook. Registration will also be available the morning of the event at each location.
“Behaviors like littering can have such a negative impact on community morale, economic growth and safety” says Keep the Shoals Beautiful Chairman Adam Luehrman. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our local residents, business leaders and civic representatives to take action on an issue that is threatening our local waterways and the related habitats.”
“Keeping our land and waterways clean is a major priority for our community partners and Shoals residents,” adds Director of Keep the Shoals Beautiful Kate Brown. “We hope this event will empower our citizens to take responsibility for our home, and keep the Shoals beautiful.”
All participants will receive a free t-shirt on the day of the tournament.
