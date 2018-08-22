Win money at the Tennessee River Litter Tournament

Collection sites include McFarland Park in Florence and Riverfront Park in Sheffield. Litter grabbers, gloves and trash bags will be onsite for each participant. Each 13-gallon trash bag brought in from the shoreline or Tennessee River waterways qualifies participants to one entry in the drawing for $500 in cash. There will also be two $250 cash prizes for the participant that brings in the most trash from each location, as well as several door prizes from local businesses. Participants must be present to win.