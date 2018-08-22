Veteran officer to retire after patrolling North Huntsville for decades

"This job is very fulfilling. I love the job. I love the people I deal with," German said. "I guess the hardest part is going to be missing the people. In 29 years, I've come across a lot of good people in North Huntsville."Through the years, he's worked all different shifts and has seen the job and the city grow and change. From chases to shootings and accidents and every other kind of call that's come across his radio, his caseload has been heavy, but rewarding. He's tried to help people on some of their worst days. He's also been a field training officer, taking some of the rookies under his wing."I've put 29 years into this. I love it. I feel bad leaving the profession because it's an honorable profession. It's something that not everybody can do. You have to have it on your heart," he explained. For Officer German, training and mentoring some of the newest members of the police force has been very fulfilling."I call them my kids and I consider them part of our family and my wife does too because she knows all of them. Hopefully, part of me will be transferred to them and they will follow in my footsteps trying to do the right thing by the people of Huntsville," he stated.