Rainsville police searching for man missing for 2 months

RAINSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A man has been reported missing in Rainsville.
Rainsville police are searching for 53-year-old Joseph Wayne Haney. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He also goes by the name “Cornbread.”
Police say he has not been in contact with or seen family or friends in two months.
He was dropped off in the Henagar area two to three weeks ago at an unknown residence, according to police.
If you have seen him, please contact the Rainsville Police Department at 256-638-2157.
