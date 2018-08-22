Prep work underway for Albertville rec center

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Work is now underway in preparation of a new $50 million recreational complex in the city of Albertville.
City officials are excited about the new recreation center, but progress often brings growing pains and those have already begun.
Workers have removed fencing, poles, lights and scoreboards from area fields as work will first begin to those.
Crews are also out clearing land. That will be for a new recreation center that will include an indoor Olympic-size swimming pool and an amphitheater.
City officials anticipate bids for the projects will go out this fall.
In the meantime, they're trying to keep all recreational sports going.
“Arrangements have pretty much been made for all of baseball, football, soccer, all of the sports that have been taking place there at the center. Arrangements have been made for other venues to be used around the city and some neighboring cities to kind of take on the load for some of our sports while we go through that,” said Albertville City Council President Nathan Broadhurst.
Broadhurst anticipates they could see construction begin by the end of the year.
