Pink stops show mid-concert to hug hurting teen
Teen’s mother died a couple of months before the show.
By Ed Payne | August 22, 2018 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 2:01 PM

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (RNN) – Pink stopped a concert this week to comfort a young Australian fan.

The singer’s heart was touched when she noticed a sign being held by 14-year-old Leah Murphy.

“I lost my beautiful Mum last month. I would LOVE a hug ... Please!”

Leah's mother Debbie Murphy was a huge Pink fan and was originally supposed to go to the show.

But she died in June.

A hug from heavan 💓 Thanks @pink for the hug and the selfie and @therealjustinderrico for the guitar pick. She hasn’t stopped smiling , skipping and singing 💓 #pinkbeautifultrauma #hugforleah #dancefordeb #danceformum

Posted by Donkin Katrina on Wednesday, August 22, 2018

When Pink saw the sign, she immediately stopped the show and waded into the crowd to give Leah a big hug.

Leah's aunt Katrina Donkin shot a video of the embrace.

“This lady has left us all speechless but feeling so very loved,” Donkin said on Facebook.

This lady 💗 has left us all speechless but feeling so very loved @pink @leah.m.m

Posted by Donkin Katrina on Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Donkin said the hug has lifted Leah’s spirits during a difficult time. And the teen hasn’t stopped smiling since the show.

Pink poses for a selfie with Leah Murphy during her Brisbane concert in Australia. ((Source: Instagram/Katrina Donkin/CNN))

