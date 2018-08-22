Pink stops show mid-concert to hug hurting teen

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (RNN) – Pink stopped a concert this week to comfort a young Australian fan.
The singer’s heart was touched when she noticed a sign being held by 14-year-old Leah Murphy.
“I lost my beautiful Mum last month. I would LOVE a hug ... Please!”
Leah's mother Debbie Murphy was a huge Pink fan and was originally supposed to go to the show.
But she died in June.
When Pink saw the sign, she immediately stopped the show and waded into the crowd to give Leah a big hug.
Leah's aunt Katrina Donkin shot a video of the embrace.
“This lady has left us all speechless but feeling so very loved,” Donkin said on Facebook.
Donkin said the hug has lifted Leah’s spirits during a difficult time. And the teen hasn’t stopped smiling since the show.
