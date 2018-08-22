Passing clouds with lower humidity today

If you are a fan of cooler air you are going to love tomorrow morning’s low temperatures. Due to the low humidity and clear skies we are expecting temperatures in some spots Thursday morning to fall into the mid to upper 50s while others will be into the low 60s. Thursday is probably the best day to get any outdoor activities done, whether that is yardwork, gardening, or a bike ride. Temperatures on Thursday will be in to the low to mid 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine! Humidity does creep back in as we head out into the end of the week. For football Friday it does look like we could be dealing with the mid to upper 80s it feels like temperatures into the 90s.