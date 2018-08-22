Passing clouds with lower humidity today

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -
- Passing Clouds, Lower Humidity Today
- Overnight Lows into the Upper 50s & Low 60s
- Heat Returns this Weekend
Big changes on the way today and over the next few days to close out the week! A seasonable start today with temperatures right around 70° in most spots with others into the mid to upper 60s. In areas that have light wind we are going to see patchy fog, but it doesn’t look to be a widespread problem. We are expecting lower humidity today across the Valley today as skies will start to clear out. It should be a comfortable afternoon out there today with temperatures into the mid-80s and lower humidity. Expect passing clouds often on throughout the day mixed with some sunshine.
If you are a fan of cooler air you are going to love tomorrow morning’s low temperatures. Due to the low humidity and clear skies we are expecting temperatures in some spots Thursday morning to fall into the mid to upper 50s while others will be into the low 60s. Thursday is probably the best day to get any outdoor activities done, whether that is yardwork, gardening, or a bike ride. Temperatures on Thursday will be in to the low to mid 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine! Humidity does creep back in as we head out into the end of the week. For football Friday it does look like we could be dealing with the mid to upper 80s it feels like temperatures into the 90s.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.