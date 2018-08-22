Parents, school leaders to come together on Limestone County school safety

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Parents and Limestone County school leaders plan to come together to find ways to keep students safer at school.
Dozens of parents are frustrated with the way the system handled a car window that was apparently shot out by a BB gun on Aug. 10 at Clements High School.
"I still feel that parents are not being informed of what's going on when they should," said Stephanie Riggle. Her 16-year-old daughter's car was the one shot out. Her back window was gone and side windows shattered.
The biggest complaint immediately following the incident was that parents weren’t called by the principal, who says he didn’t see it as a big deal at the time. School leaders have since taken a second look at how they address these types of issues.
“The policy is only as good as the situation, and we can’t predict what every situation is...so the policy has to be broad but it still needs to be enough that our principals and superintendent know how to react when a situation occurs,” said Bret McGill, Limestone County Schools Board of Education for District 2.
McGill has two students that attend Clements High School. He agrees that policy needs to be created, but knows first hand how long it could take. So, in the meantime leaders have begun professional development to teach principals how to respond to these type of events.
“Get some more input so that you don’t have a man or a woman out on an island making that decision by themselves. Do they know what to do to gain some insight from other people and say ‘yeah we should call somebody about this?’,” said McGill.
A petition has been created by parents to showcase their desire for this policy. Over 450 signatures have been added.
Riggle said her goal is to get parents and school leaders together to figure out what to do next.
“I did not ask for this. The whole reason I started this was to make other parents aware of what’s happening at their child’s school,” she said.
