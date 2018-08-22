Officials investigating church fire in Arab

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - Fire investigtors are looking into a fire that destroyed a church in the Cullman County.
Firefighters responded to the Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church on County Road 1830 around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Crews say a portion of the church was fully involved when they arrived.
The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on the scene Wednesday morning, along with officials with Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).
No one was at the church when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. ATF is working to determine the cause.
