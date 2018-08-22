New Huntsville pocket guides available to visitors

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Those coming to visit the Rocket City can now have a more convenient way to get information on the area.
The Huntsville/Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) have created the #iHeartHSV pocket guide. They say this guide includes information from areas to find public street art to where visitors can find the best Instagram backdrops.
The pocket guide, which is a product of the #iHeartHSV social media campaign, showcases photography from the fourteen winners of the campaign’s social media contest. Recommendations on places to eat and explore are also included.
“We are excited to see the growth of the #iHeartHsv campaign year after year,” said Judy Ryals, President and CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County CVB. “This pocket guide is a physical extension of what people have been saying online for some time: that Huntsville is a unique, modern city, with many unexpected things for visitors to explore, see, and do.”
The guides are available for free at the Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center, Harrison Brothers Hardware, U.G. White Merchandise, and Honest Coffee Readers.
