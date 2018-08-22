New coffee shop in Geraldine using app to better serve customers

GERALDINE, AL (WAFF) - Frothy Dog Coffee Co. owner Phillip Dooley says they’re using the quick cup app service to take customer orders so their hot cup of joe will be ready for them when they pull up to the drive-thru.
“I knew for a small coffee shop like us, it would be instrumental for us to have drive through traffic, strong drive through traffic. And if they could order ahead, we could have that ready for them when they came through because we don’t have a lot of stack up as far as cars go,” said Dooley.
Dooley said they’ve been surprised at the turnout since opening in June.
“We really expected a younger crowd you know for the most part, but it’s been a really good mix. Seems like the community has gotten really involved with us. And some of the outlying communities, other towns like Crossville and Fyffe, really have supported us,” added Dooley.
Dooley said the percentage of their customers using the app is growing day by day.
“I’m gonna say we’re at about 20, maybe 25 percent of our drive-thru traffic that we have our orders ready when they pull up to our drive through window,” said Dooley.
The Frothy Dog Coffee Co. is located on Highway 75 near the 227 junction. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
