Netflix: What’s coming and going in September

(RNN) - “Black Panther” and “A Wrinkle in Time” arrive to Netflix in September, some of the last new offerings from Disney that will be available on the streaming service.
Disney, which owns the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, announced earlier in the year that its deal with Netflix would be ending, as it prepares to launch its own streaming platform in 2019.
One Disney-affiliated property that will stay for the foreseeable future is the Marvel "Defenders" series. The newest among them, "Iron Fist" season 2, also drops in September.
Movies that are leaving during the month include "Ghostbusters," "The Dark Knight," "Disney's Pete's Dragon" and "Moonrise Kingdom."
Available Sept. 1:
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Martian Child
Monkey Twins - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Sunshine - NETFLIX ORIGINAL (streaming every Saturday)
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
Available Sept. 2:
Disney's Lilo & Stitch
Disney's The Emperor's New Groove
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
Available Sept. 3:
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Sept. 4:
Marvel Studios' Black Panther
Available Sept. 5:
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
Available Sept. 6:
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Available Sept. 7:
Atypical: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cable Girls: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
City of Joy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Click
First and Last - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Next Gen - NETFLIX FILM
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser - NETFLIX FILM
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World - NETFLIX FILM
Available Sept. 10:
Call the Midwife: Series 7
Available Sept. 11:
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Resistance Banker - NETFLIX FILM
Available Sept. 12:
Blacklist: Season 5
Life - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On My Skin - NETFLIX FILM
Available Sept. 14:
American Vandal: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bleach-- NETFLIX FILM
Boca Juniors Confidential-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BoJack Horseman: Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Car Masters: Rust to Riches-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ingobernable: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LAST HOPE-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Norm Macdonald has a Show-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Angel-- NETFLIX FILM
The Dragon Prince-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Land of Steady Habits-- NETFLIX FILM
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Sept. 15:
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
Available Sept. 16:
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Available Sept. 17:
The Witch
Available Sept. 18:
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Sept. 21:
Battlefish - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hilda - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maniac: Limited Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nappily Ever After - NETFLIX FILM
Quincy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Cop - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Sept. 23:
The Walking Dead: Season 8
Available Sept. 25:
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Available Sept. 26:
Norsemen: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hurricane Heist
Available Sept. 28:
Chef's Table: Volume 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Marginal: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Forest of Piano - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hold the Dark - NETFLIX FILM
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Song - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Made in Mexico - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The 3rd Eye - NETFLIX FILM
Two Catalonias - NETFLIX FILM
Available Sept. 30:
Big Miracle
LAST CALL
Leaving Sept. 1:
13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Casino
Dead Poets Society
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Man on Wire
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Dark Knight
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Leaving Sept. 2:
Outsourced
Waffle Street
Leaving Sept. 11:
Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 - 7
Leaving Sept. 14:
Disney’s Pete's Dragon
Leaving Sept. 15:
A Star Is Born
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
Bordertown
Leaving Sept. 16:
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
Leaving Sept. 24:
Iris
Leaving Sept. 28:
The Imitation Game
