MT police department joins search for missing Guntersville woman

MT police department joins search for missing Guntersville woman
Kendra Rae Bayless has been missing since June 29, 2018.
By Allen Stroud and WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 21, 2018 at 9:24 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 9:24 PM

GREAT FALLS, MT (WAFF) - Police in Great Malls, Montana have joined the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama in searching for Kendra Rae Bayless. Bayless has been missing since June 29.

MT police department joins search for missing Guntersville woman

The police department posted a notice on social media saying she used to live in Great Falls, and they have received information that she may have been spotted there in the last 30 days.

[ Authorities still searching for missing Guntersville woman ]

[ Search organizer: Missing Guntersville woman feared for her life ]

[ Missing Guntersville woman’s mother speaks ]

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034 or the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688 x5.

MISSING PERSON! We are working with the Marshall County, Alabama Sheriff's Office as they try to locate Kendra Bayless....

Posted by Great Falls MT Police Department on Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Bayless’s mother told WAFF 48 News she received disturbing texts from her daughter before the disappearance. The texts concerned her boyfriend beating her. She said she has not heard from her since.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.