MT police department joins search for missing Guntersville woman

GREAT FALLS, MT (WAFF) - Police in Great Malls, Montana have joined the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama in searching for Kendra Rae Bayless. Bayless has been missing since June 29.
The police department posted a notice on social media saying she used to live in Great Falls, and they have received information that she may have been spotted there in the last 30 days.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034 or the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688 x5.
Bayless’s mother told WAFF 48 News she received disturbing texts from her daughter before the disappearance. The texts concerned her boyfriend beating her. She said she has not heard from her since.
