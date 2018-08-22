Mother speaks out about Morgan County pre-K waiting list

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A mother in Morgan County is speaking out about her frustrations with the waiting list her son is on in order to attend pre-kindergarten.
In Morgan County there are currently 54 kids on the pre-K waiting list. After Labor Day there will be 11 pre-K classes in Morgan County, not counting Hartselle, Decatur or private schools.
There are a lot of kids in pre-K, but one mother and her son who are still waiting for the phone to ring.
Chelsey Shelton is doing her best, teaching her son, Sawyer, while he’s waiting for Priceville’s pre-K to add him in. When she found out pre-K classes were being offered, she was one of the first parents in line.
“My understanding, we were kind of second at the time. When it filled up, it was going to be a lottery thing. It’s kind of frustrating because you kind of get your hopes up, you’re going to get it and we’ve been talking about it with him,” said Shelton.
Sawyer likes the idea of being in school.
“I really want to go to pre-k,” said Sawyer.
Shelton says she’s not looking for free day care. She’s a stay-at-home mom who has one goal.
“I didn’t want him to be behind on anything. I wanted him to be up to speed on everything, where everyone else is,” said Shelton.
Despite her hopes, there’s no guarantee if or when Sawyer will be able to be in a pre-K class like this. He turns 5 next month and his first day in a school class might be when he turns 6.
The director of pre-K for Morgan County Schools says each class has 16 students, adding that assessments will be done to determine if more kids can be added.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.