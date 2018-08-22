Man charged after allegedly throwing biscuit ‘really hard’ at ex-girlfriend’s face in TN

NASHVILLE, TN (RNN) – A 45-year-old man has been arrested after police said he attacked his ex-girlfriend by throwing a biscuit at her when he saw her out with a new boyfriend.
Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance Sunday after 45-year-old Jeffrey Tomerlin noticed his ex-girlfriend in the backseat of her new boyfriend’s car as the two were driving in to a Kroger parking lot, according to WZTV.
The victim said Tomerlin threw a biscuit "really hard" and hit her in the face, causing it to start hurting.
As the victim and her boyfriend tried to leave the area, police said Tomerlin charged after them and punched the car's hood, leaving a large dent. He is also accused of threatening to kill them.
The incident left the victim “very much in fear,” according to WTVF, and she believed Tomerlin would have hurt her if her boyfriend and another person hadn’t stepped in.
Responding officers described Tomerlin as "unruly" and "uncooperative" and said he smelled strongly of alcohol, WZTV reports.
The suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out because, during the arrest, he kept banging his head on the patrol car windows.
According to WKRN, Tomerlin faces charges of public intoxication, vandalism and assault. He is being held on a $3,100 bond.
