Makeup for men: Can you say, Boy de Chanel?

(RNN) – Are you man enough for makeup? Chanel thinks you are.
The French fashion house will launch Boy de Chanel in South Korea next month and in the United States in November, just in time for Christmas shopping lists.
“Beauty is about style. It knows no gender. There are no lines, colors, attitudes or gestures that are exclusively feminine or masculine; there is only style,” Chanel said in a press release.
“Today, the world can no longer be considered in terms of fixed identities. With this new collection, Chanel borrows the best from the beauty world to create a line of makeup for men.”
For now, the line is limited.
Boy de Chanel includes three items – a foundation, a dual-end pencil for the brows (maybe other facial hair too) and a non-shiny lip balm.
So, guys, are you ready to Vogue?
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.