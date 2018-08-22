Madison City Schools preparing their weekend feeding program

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - As students across the Tennessee Valley adjust to being back at school, Madison City Schools is getting ready to kick-off their weekend feeding program.
While all kids receive two hot meals a day at school during the week, they may not always get all of their meals on the weekend. The districts weekend feeding program started off as a pilot program around seven years ago with West Madison Elementary school, sponsored by Asbury Church. As the program’s popularity grew, and other churches in Madison were doing something similar to Asbury, the school district asked Asbury Church to help launch the feeding program to include every school in the Madison City School District.
There are a lot of moving parts that help make this program successful. Each school has a different sponsor that provide the food bags. Asbury Church covers West Madison Elementary, Discovery Middle School, and Bob Jones High School.
Asbury gets their food from the Food Bank of North Alabama, donations from church members, and a food drive put on every year by Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
The church gives out about 100 food bags a week among all three schools. Once the bags are packed, they are delivered to the respective schools and then distributed to the students.
At West Madison Elementary School, food bags are called Paw Packs.
Students who have signed up for the feeding program come to Stephanie Allen’s, a counselor for West Madison, classroom to pick up the paw packs. Students who qualify for the program are those who receive a free and reduced lunch, which is about 22% of the students throughout the school system. Allen sees firsthand how these paw packs impact the students who receive them.
“Just kids feeling safe and taken care of is a springboard into learning,” Allen says. The school distributes around 40 paw packs a week to students.
The school also recently started a summer feeding program called A Place Around the Table. Families across Madison, not just families whose kids attend West Madison, are able to come to the school once a week and pick up food bags with meals inside.
Allen says that program has been very successful, and parents have been asking if they will continue to the program next summer. All schools in Madison will begin the weekend feeding program at different times.
Some schools still have left over food bags from the summer they can distribute. Asbury Church is starting their feeding program this week with West Madison, Discovery Middle, and Bob Jones High School.
