Madison City Schools preparing their weekend feeding program

While all kids receive two hot meals a day at school during the week, they may not always get all of their meals on the weekend. The districts weekend feeding program started off as a pilot program around seven years ago with West Madison Elementary school, sponsored by Asbury Church. As the program’s popularity grew, and other churches in Madison were doing something similar to Asbury, the school district asked Asbury Church to help launch the feeding program to include every school in the Madison City School District.