Local Huntsville Mother Trains for Spartan Race to Cope with Son’s Death

"People don’t talk about it because there’s a stigma with it. So we confronted him and found out he was using again. But it was no big deal, he was having fun. You know he apologized, said he would stop. Wouldn’t need treatment. And we didn’t understand at the time, much about addiction. So we were working together, going to get him back in counseling. And it was not long after that he passed away from a drug over dose with pills. So, it’s been a really hard year for us. It was interesting because at first, I think we were numb. And maybe in shock. And it actually started to get worse as time went by. That’s where you know the things I had done before, running, or participating in certain activities, wasn’t quite cutting it. I was looking for something different, something exciting, something exhausting.” said Khodabandeh.