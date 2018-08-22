Jackson County Schools participate in Google-sponsored training program

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Schools in Jackson County have been chosen to participate in a technology program sponsored by Google and other companies.
The program, called the Dynamic Learning Project (DLP), began in 2017. The project is sponsored by Digital Promise, EdTechTeam, and Google.
The five schools in Jackson County that participated in the program are Bridgeport Elementary, North Sand Mountain School, Section High School, Stevenson Elementary School, and Stevenson Middle School. These schools were chose based on factors such as need and technology within the school.
The program allowed media specialists from the Jackson County schools to attend a training session at Google headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. There, they were trained to provide tech-based coaching to educators.
As the school years goes on, those media specialists will continue to receive professional development.
“We are in the age of information and we must be the masters of technology. DLP transforms our district from users of technology to innovators and creators that are aided by technology.” said Kevin Dukes, superintendent of Jackson County Schools.
