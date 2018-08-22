Hazel Green High School parents talk next principal

HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the Madison County school system gave teachers, parents and administrators a chance to talk about what they want to see in Hazel Green High School’s new principal.
Principal Darrell Long resigned in August for "personal and family reasons."
Madison County Superintendent Matt Massey took questions and comments in Hazel Green's media center about the hiring process and what's being looked for.
Parents brought up a variety traits and skills, including discipline, a focus on the arts and understanding of the community.
Parent Mark Branon said the principal should have an eye on the changing job market, and how the school can prepare students for technical careers.
"I think sometimes we hang our hat our on everything is 'AP this' or 'Advanced Placement that' and that's great, that's a small segment of students, we really can't forget the large body that needs to go into the workforce," he said.
Massey said he managing those parental interests makes being a high school principal one of the most challenging positions in education.
"You heard the pockets of different folks of the things that matter,s that's kind of to them that they're in, and that principals got to meet all those needs with that. So that's why finding the right person is so key," he said.
Massey said there are roughly "three dozen" candidates he will begin evaluating on Wednesday, when the job opening closes.
One arts teacher at the school said the staff is "wounded" by Long's resignation, and doesn't want the successor to be chosen too quickly.
Massey said the district will bring in the right person at the right time, but wants to have a recommendation for the school board on Tuesday.
