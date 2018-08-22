Generation Z will outnumber Millennials by next year

(RNN) - Millennials will soon no longer be the world’s largest population group.
Bloomberg studied data from the United Nations and found Generation Z is on track to outnumber Millennials by next year.
Gen Z is defined by the U.S. Census Bureau as anyone born in 2001 or later. Of the 7.7 billion people on the planet, they will make up 32 percent of the population.
Millennials, people born between 1980 and the end of 2000, will make up slightly less of it at 31.5 percent.
Even so, Millennials will remain the largest generation in the world’s top four economies, which includes the United States, China, Japan and Germany.
