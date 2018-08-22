Fyffe red Devils season preview

By Carl Prather | August 22, 2018 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 5:23 PM

FYFFE, AL (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils hold the longest regular season winning streak in the entire state of Alabama. And they’re looking to keep streak alive en route to a potential deep playoff run.

Fyffe, coached by one of the best in the business in Paul Benningfield, will try and get back to a state championship game after being upset in the third round last season.

Prior to last season, Fyffe had won two state championships in the last three years.

