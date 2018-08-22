Fyffe red Devils season preview

FYFFE, AL (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils hold the longest regular season winning streak in the entire state of Alabama. And they’re looking to keep streak alive en route to a potential deep playoff run.
Fyffe, coached by one of the best in the business in Paul Benningfield, will try and get back to a state championship game after being upset in the third round last season.
Prior to last season, Fyffe had won two state championships in the last three years.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.