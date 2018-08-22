Free Iced Coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts on August 27th

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Alabama will be offering guests a free Medium Iced Coffee all day on Monday, August 27.
The free Medium Iced Coffee offer is valid on August 27 only at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Athens, Decatur, Huntsville and Madison.
· 1700 US Highway 72 E, Athens, AL 35611
· 1024 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601
· 1221B Memorial Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35801
· 10055 Memorial Pkwy SE Suite B, Huntsville, AL 35803
· 2785 Carl T Jones Dr. SE Suite A, Huntsville, AL 35802
· 103 Brookridge Dr. Suite B, Madison, AL 35758
