No purchase necessary.

Free Iced Coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts on August 27th
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 22, 2018 at 11:50 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 11:50 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Alabama will be offering guests a free Medium Iced Coffee all day on Monday, August 27.

The free Medium Iced Coffee offer is valid on August 27 only at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Athens, Decatur, Huntsville and Madison.

Dunkin' Donuts Locations:

· 1700 US Highway 72 E, Athens, AL 35611

· 1024 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601

· 1221B Memorial Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35801

· 10055 Memorial Pkwy SE Suite B, Huntsville, AL 35803

· 2785 Carl T Jones Dr. SE Suite A, Huntsville, AL 35802

· 103 Brookridge Dr. Suite B, Madison, AL 35758

