Facebook helps nab burglary suspect in Florence

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Social media helped put a suspected criminal behind bars.
A tip led Florence police to arrest Adam Miller. He’s suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in the Edgemont subdivision and is now charged with multiple felonies.
Police say Miller was caught trying to sell a stolen gun on Facebook.
Capt. Brad Holmes said someone saw Miller post an ad on Facebook to try to sell the gun, thought it was suspicious, and contacted police. He said that’s when investigators tracked Miller down and found the weapon that was stolen from the owner’s vehicle on Edgemont Street.
Florence Police are seeing a significant increase in the amount of firearms being stolen from vehicles. Holmes said it’s important that you take all your valuables out of the car.
“It’s unsecure. It’s not safe. These same firearms end up on the street and causing harm in other areas. We encourage the community to lock up your vehicle and take valuables out of sight. The saying that we use is ‘Out of sight, out of mind. Out of sight, out of crime,’" said Holmes.
Holmes said if you see someone selling an item on social media that seems suspicious, report it to the police immediately.
