Elections: Meet the Huntsville City Council District 2 candidates

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If you live in Huntsville and are eligible to vote, mark your calendar. Election day is Aug. 28.
WAFF 48 News met with the three candidates running for City Council, District 2.
Since 2002, Mark Russell has represented the people in District 2. He’s currently the City Council president, and he’s not running for another term. We talked with three people who hope to take his seat.
When you drive around Huntsville, you’ll see a lot of campaign signs and posters in front of homes and on fences. We talked with Mary Jane Caylor, Keith Ward and Frances Akridge, who all say they have the qualifications needed to take Russell’s seat.
“Why I’m the best candidate is because I have a tremendous amount of experience in the functions city government participate in every day. It’s commercial real estate, it’s project management. It’s contract management. I applied all of my experience in those industries, including teaching to improve the quality of life for many people in the area and I’m ready to do even more,” said Akridge.
“I’ve worked behind the scenes in local government for over 20 years, so I have a lot of insight on how local government works and I’ve certainly made a lot of contacts with city and county leaders and I’ve grown up in the area,” said Ward.
“Serving as superintendent, state board of education, the great privilege I had to serve on the bicentennial as an executive director. My daddy had done the sesquicentennial in 1955 and then to serve with Big Spring Park Partners and spend five years of my life with the veterans memorial and other parks. It’s just natural I’d want to continue to be involved and give back to a city that’s been so good to me,” said Caylor. "Now that you know the candidates qualifications, the next question is, if they were to win, what would be their top priority?”
“Infrastructure, being more than roads. It includes the greenways. It includes bicycle lanes. Itincludes ways to get around like improves services to buses,” said Akridge. “I think one of the things that most of us if not all of us can agree on would be traffic congestion and our roads. I don’t think we get our fair share of funds to continue building our roads to keep up with the growth in this city,” said Caylor.
“The number one thing I’ve heard from more people is being able to take care of existing neighborhoods. You know we get things like pot holes and other kinds of things that need a little tender loving care," said Ward.
