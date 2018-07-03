Doctors escape punishment for profiting off prescribing opioids to those who don’t need them

The U.S. Department of Justice joined a civil lawsuit in which five whistleblowers claim their former employer, Insys Therapeutics, schemed to defraud federal healthcare programs at the expense of patients. The lawsuit names 20 health care providers and accuses them of accepting payments as inducements to prescribe Subsys, a fentanyl spray intended only for cancer patients. Here's a snapshot of the doctors, rounded amounts billed to the federal prescription benefit programs for the elderly, military members and veterans for Subsys claims and the amount of payments they took from Insys.