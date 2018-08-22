Decatur police lieutenant charged with assaulting minor

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Decatur Police are now confirming that Lt. Archie Letson is on administrative duty after being charged with assault in neighboring Lawrence County.
According to court records, the incident in question happened in April. Letson was arrested in May, entered a not guilty plea and was released on $1,500 bond. Letson’s trial is set for mid-September.
It’s not clear whether the incident happened while Letson was on duty, or in his private life.
The criminal complaint filed against Letson accuses him of slapping the victim twice, grabbing him by the hair and throwing him to the ground, then gouging him in the eye. The victim’s age isn’t being released, other than to say he’s a minor.
A Decatur Police spokesperson tells the Decatur Daily that Letson is on administrative assignment until the case is resolved. Chief Nate Allen was not available to comment.
If he’s convicted, Letson faces up to a year in jail.
Letson was also charged with Domestic Violence in 2012, but that case was dropped when the victim declined to pursue the case further.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.