Colbert County man arrested for molesting two teenage girls

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Colbert County man has been arrested on multiple child molestation charges, according to our news partner the Decatur Daily.
Michael Hugh Rikard, 47, of Tuscumbia is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, enticing a child for immoral purposes, indecent exposure, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Police Chief Jason Williamson said the allegations involved two young female teens and the incidents reportedly occurred in the Cherokee town limits.
Reports indicate Rikard is a family acquaintance of the two victims.
Rikard is being held in the Colbert County Jail on bail of $50,000.
