Colbert County man accused of sex crimes against teen girls

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Colbert County man has been arrested on multiple child molestation charges.
Michael Hugh Rikard is charged with first-degree sex abuse, enticing a child for immoral purposes, indecent exposure, and two counts of second degree sex abuse.
Cherokee police chief Jason Williamson said the allegations involved two young teen girls and the incidents occurred in Cherokee.
Rikard is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a bail of $50,000.
