Bridge at Arbor Acres Road in Albertville to close for replacement

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Two months, that’s how long the bridge at Arbor Acres Road in Albertville will be closed for replacement.
If you live along Arbor Acres from Brashers Chapel Road west to Highway 431, there may be a slightly longer wait time for an ambulance.
The Albertville Fire Department is responsible for all emergency calls to the area.
They expect about 3-5 minutes to be added to the response time, but only for people living on the east side of the bridge.
The bridge closure will not impact people who live west because responders will be able to come directly from Highway 431 as normal.
