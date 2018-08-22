Another Broken Egg Cafe is coming to Twickenham Square

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Another Broken Egg will set up shop on the corner of Gallatin Street and Pelham Avenue with plans to open to the public on October 8th. The restaurant will be located next to Supercuts on the Publix side of the development.
The location will have extended hours to accomodate medical professionals.
Downtown’s Another Broken Egg will have extended operating hours!
Normally, the café remains open from 7 am until 2 pm. But because of the shift changes that happen at the hospital, Another Broken Egg wants to stay open in order to make it easier for nearby medical professionals to enjoy a hearty breakfast.
The restaurant already has plans for the future.
“Our number one priority is to get the Twickenham location up and running by October 8th,” assured Herbert. “But we also have more plans for the franchise going forward.”
In addition to the new Twickenham location, the Jones Valley café is expanding by 900 square feet within the next three months.
