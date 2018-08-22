Alchemy Lounge opens at Camp MidCity

Shipping containers turned coffee shop.

The two story shipping containers turned coffee shop feature a wide variety of coffee drinks and food options.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 22, 2018 at 12:42 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 12:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Lowe Mill’s popular coffee spot, Alchemy Lounge is opening a second location at The Camp at MidCity.

The rooftop lounge even features a fire pit.
The two-story, shipping-container turned coffee shop features classic coffee favorites such as flavored coffees and cappuccinos and unique drinks such as paleo mochas and nitros. The cafe also offers healthy grab-and-go food options.

You would never know you were in a shipping container!
Alchemy at The Camp is located at 5909 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806.

The chic interiors feature a industrial vibes.
They are currently open Monday-Friday 7am-3pm and Saturday-Sunday 9am-3pm.

