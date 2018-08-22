Alchemy Lounge opens at Camp MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Lowe Mill’s popular coffee spot, Alchemy Lounge is opening a second location at The Camp at MidCity.
The two-story, shipping-container turned coffee shop features classic coffee favorites such as flavored coffees and cappuccinos and unique drinks such as paleo mochas and nitros. The cafe also offers healthy grab-and-go food options.
Alchemy at The Camp is located at 5909 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806.
They are currently open Monday-Friday 7am-3pm and Saturday-Sunday 9am-3pm.
