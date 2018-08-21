2-year-old with cancer gets surprise daddy-daughter dance

ATLANTA (RNN) – A daddy-daughter dance is melting hearts across the internet.
Brett Thompson's wife posted a video of him surprising their 2-year-old daughter Phoenix in the hospital last week.
“Today on Phee’s last day of chemo on her first round and Daddy came to visit,” Christina Thompson posted on Facebook. “Little did we know he had some surprises for us.”
The little girl is at a children's cancer center in Atlanta fighting acute myeloid leukemia – an aggressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
When the chemo wrapped up, her mom said a nurse came into the room and dressed Phoenix in a yellow princess gown.
Then, Brett Thompson entered wearing a suit.
Surrounded by stuffed animals, the two danced to Tim McGraw's “My Little Girl.”
“At 2 years old, this is hard on her on her family and the people that love her,” Christina Thompson said. “These little moments make these times not so hard.”
Dad is usually at home taking care of their four other children, while his wife stays at the hospital with Phoenix.
But on this particular day, he got to share the dance floor with his special girl.
“Brett thank you for being just what our children need,” Thompson said. “Did I mention she really loves her daddy?”
The family has a GoFundMe page.
