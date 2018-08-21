3-year-old found dead in dryer, father says

SHASTA COUNTY, VA (WTKR/CNN) - There still haven’t been any charges filed in the case of a 3-year-old found dead in a home two weeks ago.
His father, Chet Lloyd, told The Pilot that he found his son, Brantley Lloyd, had climbed out of his crib and into the clothes dryer.
Police said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
He was reportedly living at the townhome with his father, who has since been evicted.
"He was crying sick all last night," the father said in a 911 call.
The medical examiner has not yet determined a cause of death.
The boy’s mother, Amanda Ray, said she doesn’t understand why her child is dead, The Pilot reported.
“It doesn’t make sense to me,” Ray said. “Nothing is adding up. I don’t understand how my baby was in a dryer. I don’t understand how he died.”
She said the boy died the day after his birthday.
A townhouse once filled with people and belongings now sits vacant.
“They were obviously evicting somebody, just throwing everything into a dumpster,” neighbor Nick Watt said.
Neighbors said they’re surprised something like this could have happened in their neighborhood.
“That surprised the hell out of me,” Watt said.
A GoFundMe was started to help with the cost of the boy’s funeral.
