Warm and muggy with scattered showers for Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Another warm and muggy start to our day out there today and we even have a few sprinkles and showers pushing through the valley.
Don’t be surprised with some pockets of fog out there as well this morning, but it shouldn’t be widespread. We still have a chance of scattered showers throughout the middle of your Tuesday as skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the Valley today.
The cold front will push through during the late morning or afternoon today, shifting wind to the west. That wind will be a bit breezy today, anywhere from 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25. Don’t expect a lot of moisture throughout the day today, but the best chance of rain will be to the east of I-65.
The air behind that cold front will be much different and we will start to feel that for Wednesday. Much lower humidity and that’s going to lead to some lower overnight temperatures tonight and into the end of the week.
Wednesday morning starting out into the mid 60s, with lower humidity levels. The afternoon will be a pleasant one with low humidity and temperatures staying into the mid 80s.
Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy Wednesday. Both Thursday and Friday morning will be much cooler it will be into the low 60s with some spots possibly even into the upper 50s, with sunshine during the afternoon and the low to mid 80s.
