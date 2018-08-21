Warm and muggy with scattered showers for Tuesday

The air behind that cold front will be much different and we will start to feel that for Wednesday. Much lower humidity and that’s going to lead to some lower overnight temperatures tonight and into the end of the week. Wednesday morning starting out into the mid 60s, with lower humidity levels. The afternoon will be a pleasant one with low humidity and temperatures staying into the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy Wednesday. Both Thursday and Friday morning will be much cooler it will be into the low 60s with some spots possibly even into the upper 50s, with sunshine during the afternoon and the low to mid 80s.