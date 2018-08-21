Trump says he doesn’t believe Mueller would treat him fairly in interview

(RNN) – President Donald Trump believes questioning from special counsel Robert Mueller could be a perjury trap in which he could be framed as lying regardless of what he said, he told Reuters in an interview published on Monday.
The president has said in the past he would welcome such an interview with Mueller.
The New York Times reported earlier this month that Trump was still “push(ing) his lawyers in recent days to try once again to reach an agreement with the special counsel’s office about his sitting for an interview.”
And just on Sunday, he tweeted he had “nothing to hide” with regards to the Russia investigation, which he considers illegitimate.
He told Reuters, though, he felt he would be treated unfairly by Mueller, who he called “disgraced and discredited” in a tweet on Monday.
“Even if I am telling the truth, that makes me a liar,” Trump said.
Reuters reported the president was concerned Mueller would be biased against his statements if they contradicted what the special counsel has already heard from figures such as former FBI director James Comey.
“So if I say something and he says something, and it’s my word against his, and he’s best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say: ‘Well, I believe Comey,’” Trump said.
On Sunday, one of the president’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, also expressed that concern.
“When you tell me that he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well, that’s so silly because that’s somebody’s version of the truth, not the truth,” he said on “Meet The Press.”
In another tweet Monday, the president reiterated his refrain that the Russia investigation is a “witch hunt.”
He told Reuters that he “can go in, and I could do whatever” to intervene in the special counsel’s probe.
“I’m totally allowed to be involved if I wanted to be,” Trump said. “So far, I haven’t chosen to be involved. I’ll stay out.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.