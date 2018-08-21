States move quickly to tap into money for election security

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Kelly Monroe, investigator with the Georgia Secretary of State office, left, takes a look at a new voting machine that produces a paper record being tested at a polling site in Conyers, Ga. States have quickly tapped into $380 million from the federal government to help them shore up their election systems. A report released Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission says the largest chunk will be used to improve cybersecurity in 41 states and territories. More than a quarter of the money will go to buy new voting equipment. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)