Spanish police find no weapons in knife attacker's home

Catalan police officers stand guard outside a Police station, following an attack in Cornella de Llobregat near Barcelona, Spain, Monday, August 20, 2018. Police in Barcelona say they have shot a man who attacked officers with a knife at a police station in the Spanish city. The police say in a tweet Monday the attacked occurred just before 6 a.m. in the Cornella district of the city. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)