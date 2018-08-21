Scottsboro elementary teacher arrested on theft charges

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - A Scottsboro teacher is in hot water after being charged over the weekend with shoplifting.
32-year-old Amy Cotton Dicus is charged with fourth degree theft.
Police reports say the Collins Elementary teacher stole items Saturday morning from or close to the Scottsboro Walmart store. Items taken include dog treats, lint remover, wax cubes, and a pet toy.
Estimated cost of the stolen items is approximately $66. School officials say they were made aware of an incident over the weekend and that a school employee has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the court case.
Dicus has been released on a $600 bond.
