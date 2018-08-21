School resource officers coming to all Guntersville schools

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The city of Guntersville and the city school system have inked a deal that will put school resource officers at all of the school’s campuses. That happened Monday night at the Guntersville City Council meeting.
The city currently has two but with the addition of two more all of the schools will be covered.
Parents waiting in line at Guntersville Elementary Tuesday afternoon were happy by the news.
Guntersville police chief Jim Peterson says the schools have agreed to fully pay for two officers for nine months of the school year and the city will pay the remaining three months of their salary.
The city currently has two officers who work primarily at the middle and high school but make appearances at the elementary schools. This will allow two additional officers to be at Guntersville and Cherokee Elementary full time. Peterson says they must first get two officers hired and trained before they can move officers to the school system.
Either way, parents are pleased.
“That just means they’re there on site and in an instant they’re there to protect our kids and our teachers,” said Heather Epperson.
Danny Belvin said, “I’ve been a big supporter of the second amendment and with everything that has happened over the last few years I feel that is something that is needed if not even teachers arming themselves.”
But it won’t happen overnight. Peterson says he estimates it will take nine to 12 months to first backfill the officer slots at his department.
