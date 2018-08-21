Police sergeant fired after off-duty shooting allegedly driven by jealousy

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - Following public outrage over a shooting that left a 21-year-old in the hospital and unable to speak, a New York police sergeant has been fired.
The Aug. 2 incident between 40-year-old NYPD Sgt. Richard Blake and 21-year-old Thavone Santana resulted in calls for justice from the victim’s family and protests in the city.
Santana remained hospitalized, unable to speak, 16 days after he was shot in the face by the off-duty sergeant.
Police fired Blake, who was placed on modified duty immediately after the shooting, Friday.
"We're happy the cop was fired, but we want to make sure that we get an indictment, that we get a conviction and that this cop is put in jail… What he did to this family was reprehensible,” said community activist Chris Banks.
Blake initially said Santana attempted to rob him, and he shot the 21-year-old in self-defense, but investigators later clarified the incident was instead a dispute between the two.
Sources say both Blake and Santana were romantically involved with the same woman and that the sergeant shot the 21-year-old out of pure jealousy.
Surveillance video shows Blake planting a gun on Santana.
"I'm hurting within, but we're going to get through this as a family, standing by Thavone 100 percent. I've been here [the hospital] every day two and three times a day. We have other family members at home that try to get here and help around the clock,” said Santana’s mother Arrie Spencer.
Santana continues to recover in the hospital.
Copyright 2018 WPIX, Grace Christian Education Center, Santana Family via CNN. All rights reserved.