Peter Jackson's WWI film to premiere at London Film Festival

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, film director Peter Jackson poses for photographers at the World premiere of the Beatles movie, in London. According to an announcement Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018, Jackson's new film "They Shall Not Grow Old" a documentary that transforms grainy footage from World War I into color, will have its world premiere at the London Film Festival in October. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)