NCAC lending expertise to help child abuse victims in Ecuador

“Children in Ecuador are being revictimized by a system that should be there to care for them and as result, it’s causing further harm to them. They want to improve their response so we’ve been training them on how to interview children regarding allegations of abuse. We’ve been working with them to change policies and protocols on how they work with these cases and manage them to emulate more on what’s being done here in the US and in more than 30 countries around the world who have implemented this child advocacy center model,” Newlin explained.