Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

Filipino Muslims pray outside the Blue Mosque in observance of Eid Al-Adha, the second most important holiday in the Muslim world Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 in suburban Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is marked in the Philippines with prayers and the slaughter of goats and cows and their meat being given to the poor. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)