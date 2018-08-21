Manafort guilty on 8 financial crimes charges

(RNN) – A jury has found Paul Manafort guilty on eight felony financial crimes charges.
It was undecided on 10 other counts, and a mistrial was declared for those charges.
Manafort has been convicted on five counts of felony tax fraud charges, one count of failing to file a foreign bank account and two more counts of bank fraud.
Manafort worked for several months as President Donald Trump's campaign chairman during the 2016 election.
Special counsel Robert Mueller brought 18 charges related to tax evasion and bank fraud against Manafort, based on evidence that Mueller's team uncovered in the ongoing probe into Russia's attempt to sway the presidential election – and into possible assistance from the Trump campaign in such election tampering.
The verdict concludes the first case Mueller brought to trial since Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed him as special counsel in the probe, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.