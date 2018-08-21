A look at the leading candidates for Brazil's presidency

When da Silva's name is removed from polls, one of the main beneficiaries is Marina Silva, who once served as da Silva's environment minister. Silva, who draws between 10 and 15 percent support in the Datafolha poll, has a dramatic personal story: She suffered numerous illnesses and often went hungry as a child. She didn't learn to read and write until her teens. Silva nearly upended the last presidential race when her party's candidate died during the campaign and she took his place. She initially surged in polls, tapping into voter discontent and attracting Brazilians on both the left and right.