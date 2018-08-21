Local Zaxby’s restaurants to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day

(WAFF) - Tuesday, August 21 is “National Senior Citizens Day”
To celebrate, twelve Zaxby’s restaurants in the Huntsville area will be celebrating by offering guests 55 years and older a free four-piece chicken finger plate.
The following restaurants in Huntsville and surrounding areas will be participating:
- 11608 South Memorial Parkway - Huntsville
- 100 Ivory Place - Madison
- 6125 North University Drive NW - Huntsville
- 8586 Highway 72 W - Madison
- 410 Grant Street Southeast - Decatur
- 351 Highway 31 NW - Hartselle
- 221 French Farms Boulevard - Athens
- 2830 Spring Avenue SW - Decatur
- 14605 U.S. Highway 431 - Hazel Green
- 2770 Carl T. Jones Drive SE - Huntsville
- 2181 Winchester Road NE - Huntsville
- 1025 North Memorial Parkway - Huntsville
Valid ID is required for this special.
