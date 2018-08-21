Local Zaxby’s restaurants to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day

Local Zaxby’s restaurants to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day
(Source: Zaxby's Facebook page)
By Mason McGalliard | August 21, 2018 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 10:13 AM

(WAFF) - Tuesday, August 21 is “National Senior Citizens Day”

To celebrate, twelve Zaxby’s restaurants in the Huntsville area will be celebrating by offering guests 55 years and older a free four-piece chicken finger plate.

The following restaurants in Huntsville and surrounding areas will be participating:

  • 11608 South Memorial Parkway - Huntsville
  • 100 Ivory Place - Madison
  • 6125 North University Drive NW - Huntsville
  • 8586 Highway 72 W - Madison
  • 410 Grant Street Southeast - Decatur
  • 351 Highway 31 NW - Hartselle
  • 221 French Farms Boulevard - Athens
  • 2830 Spring Avenue SW - Decatur
  • 14605 U.S. Highway 431 - Hazel Green
  • 2770 Carl T. Jones Drive SE - Huntsville
  • 2181 Winchester Road NE - Huntsville
  • 1025 North Memorial Parkway - Huntsville 

Valid ID is required for this special.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.