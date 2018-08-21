Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR

"I was down there with the other kids and then two other players came down and then he came down," an overjoyed Slocumb said in an interview with The Associated Press outside the Coliseum. "So, I was like, 'You're my favorite player' and he was like, 'Cool.' I said, 'Can you sign my jersey?' and then he said, 'Sure, do you want to sign mine, too?' And I was like, 'Sure,' so we basically signed each other's jerseys. That's what happened."