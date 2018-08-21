Jon Stewart comes to aid of goats found on subway tracks

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, Comedian Jon Stewart and wife Tracey arrive at "Springsteen On Broadway" opening night at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York. Stewart has made a home for two goats found roaming along the subway tracks in New York City. A train operator on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, alerted headquarters about “two very baaaaad boys” along the N Line in Brooklyn. The comedian and his wife own Farm Sanctuary, a shelter in Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)