Joint project researching 3-D printing at Redstone

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Team Redstone is working to apply 3-D printing to the space and defense community.
The U.S. Aviation & Missile Research Development and Engineering Center and the Marshall Space Flight Center are working with Team Redstone to conduct 3-D printing research.
The groups hope that researching the fairly new technology can benefit their customers.
“We have a strong collaboration. They are currently using those,” said Paul McConnaughey, associate director at Marshall Space Flight Center.
The program is also working with local colleges and high school programs to increase 3-D printing education while conducting research.
